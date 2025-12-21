Akamai Firewall for AI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Akamai. Enkrypt AI Guardrails is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Enkrypt AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Organizations deploying multiple LLM applications will see immediate value in Akamai Firewall for AI because it enforces consistent security policy across any model or vendor without requiring integration rewrites. The model-agnostic architecture and real-time monitoring against prompt injection, jailbreaks, and data exfiltration address the compliance gap most teams face when LLMs touch sensitive data. Skip this if your use case is a single, narrowly scoped chatbot with no access to customer information; the policy overhead won't justify the spend.
Security teams deploying AI agents and RAG systems will get the most from Enkrypt AI Guardrails because it actually stops bad outputs at runtime rather than just logging them after the fact, with sub-15ms latency decisions that won't tank your application performance. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including real-time enforcement across PR.PS and PR.DS, and its identity-aware policy engine means you can lock guardrails to specific roles and tenants without rebuilding for each customer. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting AI misuse after it happens; Enkrypt prioritizes prevention, which means you need governance rules already defined before deployment.
Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs
Runtime security layer for AI agents, RAG, and MCP with real-time controls
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Firewall for AI vs Enkrypt AI Guardrails for your llm guardrails needs.
Akamai Firewall for AI: Firewall protecting LLMs from prompt attacks, data leaks, and harmful outputs. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreak detection and blocking, AI output filtering and content moderation, Sensitive data exposure prevention with multilayered guardrails..
Enkrypt AI Guardrails: Runtime security layer for AI agents, RAG, and MCP with real-time controls. built by Enkrypt AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time approval, modification, or blocking of AI agent actions, Prompt injection defense at input boundary, RAG retrieval filtering with source constraints and redaction..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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