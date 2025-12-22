Checkmarx One IaC Security: IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement..

Xygeni IaC Security: IaC security scanner that detects cloud misconfigurations in CI/CD pipelines. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration detection, IaC template scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.