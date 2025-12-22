Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx One IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Checkmarx. Xygeni IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams moving infrastructure-as-code left need Checkmarx One IaC Security to catch misconfigurations before they reach cloud platforms, and the Visual Studio and Azure DevOps integration means scanning happens where developers actually work rather than in a separate tool chain. The real strength here is line-of-code vulnerability mapping paired with build blocking, which stops bad deployments cold instead of generating noise that gets ignored. Skip this if your infrastructure is mostly manual or your CI/CD pipeline isn't mature enough to enforce policy; you'll get better ROI waiting until your IaC adoption reaches critical mass.
SMB and mid-market teams deploying infrastructure as code across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Xygeni IaC Security because it catches misconfigurations before they reach production by scanning templates directly in your CI/CD pipeline rather than after deployment. The tool integrates scanning across Git repositories, container registries, and file systems in a single policy engine, which means fewer tool sprawl headaches for lean security teams. Skip this if you need post-deployment remediation as your primary control; Xygeni is built for shift-left prevention, not forensics on live cloud infrastructure that's already running.
IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates
IaC security scanner that detects cloud misconfigurations in CI/CD pipelines
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx One IaC Security vs Xygeni IaC Security for your static application security testing needs.
Checkmarx One IaC Security: IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement..
Xygeni IaC Security: IaC security scanner that detects cloud misconfigurations in CI/CD pipelines. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration detection, IaC template scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx One IaC Security differentiates with IaC template scanning for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, Real-time code scanning with immediate feedback, Custom security rule enforcement. Xygeni IaC Security differentiates with Cloud misconfiguration detection, IaC template scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration.
Checkmarx One IaC Security is developed by Checkmarx. Xygeni IaC Security is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx One IaC Security and Xygeni IaC Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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