Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.

Xygeni IaC Security

SMB and mid-market teams deploying infrastructure as code across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Xygeni IaC Security because it catches misconfigurations before they reach production by scanning templates directly in your CI/CD pipeline rather than after deployment. The tool integrates scanning across Git repositories, container registries, and file systems in a single policy engine, which means fewer tool sprawl headaches for lean security teams. Skip this if you need post-deployment remediation as your primary control; Xygeni is built for shift-left prevention, not forensics on live cloud infrastructure that's already running.