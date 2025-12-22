Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Xygeni IaC Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Xygeni. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
SMB and mid-market teams deploying infrastructure as code across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Xygeni IaC Security because it catches misconfigurations before they reach production by scanning templates directly in your CI/CD pipeline rather than after deployment. The tool integrates scanning across Git repositories, container registries, and file systems in a single policy engine, which means fewer tool sprawl headaches for lean security teams. Skip this if you need post-deployment remediation as your primary control; Xygeni is built for shift-left prevention, not forensics on live cloud infrastructure that's already running.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
IaC security scanner that detects cloud misconfigurations in CI/CD pipelines
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs Xygeni IaC Security for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
Xygeni IaC Security: IaC security scanner that detects cloud misconfigurations in CI/CD pipelines. built by Xygeni. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration detection, IaC template scanning, CI/CD pipeline integration..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) differentiates with Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning. Xygeni IaC Security differentiates with Cloud misconfiguration detection, IaC template scanning, Predefined security policies.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. Xygeni IaC Security is developed by Xygeni. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Xygeni IaC Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Misconfiguration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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