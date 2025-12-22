Checkmarx ASPM: ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Application risk scoring and ranking, Multi-tool data aggregation and correlation, SARIF file ingestion via CLI..

Invicti ASPM: ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt, deduplication, triage & remediation. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Vulnerability deduplication and normalization across AST tools, Hierarchical project organization with automated risk profiling, SBOM locator for component vulnerability search..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.