Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Invicti ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Invicti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in AppSec tool sprawl will find real value in Checkmarx ASPM's ability to aggregate and rank application risk across your entire portfolio rather than managing alerts in isolation. The platform's SARIF ingestion and code-to-cloud visibility directly strengthen ID.AM and ID.RA functions under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you the asset inventory and risk visibility you actually need to make prioritization decisions. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than ten applications or lacks the AppSec tooling maturity to feed it quality data; Checkmarx ASPM amplifies signal only when you already have signal to amplify.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise across multiple scanning tools will see immediate ROI from Invicti ASPM's deduplication engine and hierarchical risk profiling. The platform integrates with 110+ tools including Jira, ServiceNow, and CI/CD pipelines, collapsing duplicate findings into actionable remediation workflows while its developer-level security scoring and personalized training address NIST PR.AT awareness gaps that point tools alone don't close. Skip this if your organization runs a single AST tool or lacks the maturity to operationalize role-based triage workflows; Invicti assumes you're already drowning in scan output, not just getting started.
ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks
ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt, deduplication, triage & remediation
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx ASPM vs Invicti ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Checkmarx ASPM: ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Application risk scoring and ranking, Multi-tool data aggregation and correlation, SARIF file ingestion via CLI..
Invicti ASPM: ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt, deduplication, triage & remediation. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Vulnerability deduplication and normalization across AST tools, Hierarchical project organization with automated risk profiling, SBOM locator for component vulnerability search..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx ASPM differentiates with Application risk scoring and ranking, Multi-tool data aggregation and correlation, SARIF file ingestion via CLI. Invicti ASPM differentiates with Vulnerability deduplication and normalization across AST tools, Hierarchical project organization with automated risk profiling, SBOM locator for component vulnerability search.
Checkmarx ASPM is developed by Checkmarx. Invicti ASPM is developed by Invicti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx ASPM integrates with IDE, Cloud tools, Ticketing systems. Invicti ASPM integrates with Jira, Slack, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Zapier and 15 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Checkmarx ASPM and Invicti ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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