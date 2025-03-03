Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro AI SAST is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Invicti ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Invicti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in application risk backlogs will see the clearest ROI from Apiiro AI SAST because its Risk Graph connects code findings to runtime behavior, letting you ignore the noise and fix what actually matters. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles inventory, risk prioritization, and supply chain visibility without bolting on three separate tools. Skip this if your developers won't tolerate pull request friction or if you need deep integration with homegrown CI/CD systems; Apiiro's guardrails assume modern DevOps workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise across multiple scanning tools will see immediate ROI from Invicti ASPM's deduplication engine and hierarchical risk profiling. The platform integrates with 110+ tools including Jira, ServiceNow, and CI/CD pipelines, collapsing duplicate findings into actionable remediation workflows while its developer-level security scoring and personalized training address NIST PR.AT awareness gaps that point tools alone don't close. Skip this if your organization runs a single AST tool or lacks the maturity to operationalize role-based triage workflows; Invicti assumes you're already drowning in scan output, not just getting started.
ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation
ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt, deduplication, triage & remediation
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro AI SAST vs Invicti ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..
Invicti ASPM: ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt, deduplication, triage & remediation. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Vulnerability deduplication and normalization across AST tools, Hierarchical project organization with automated risk profiling, SBOM locator for component vulnerability search..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro AI SAST differentiates with Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection. Invicti ASPM differentiates with Vulnerability deduplication and normalization across AST tools, Hierarchical project organization with automated risk profiling, SBOM locator for component vulnerability search.
Apiiro AI SAST is developed by Apiiro. Invicti ASPM is developed by Invicti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro AI SAST integrates with SAST tools, SCA tools, CSPM tools, Runtime API security tools, Bug bounty programs and 3 more. Invicti ASPM integrates with Jira, Slack, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Zapier and 15 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apiiro AI SAST and Invicti ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover CI/CD, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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