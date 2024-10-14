Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Checkmarx ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in AppSec tool sprawl will find real value in Checkmarx ASPM's ability to aggregate and rank application risk across your entire portfolio rather than managing alerts in isolation. The platform's SARIF ingestion and code-to-cloud visibility directly strengthen ID.AM and ID.RA functions under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you the asset inventory and risk visibility you actually need to make prioritization decisions. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than ten applications or lacks the AppSec tooling maturity to feed it quality data; Checkmarx ASPM amplifies signal only when you already have signal to amplify.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Checkmarx ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Checkmarx ASPM: ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Application risk scoring and ranking, Multi-tool data aggregation and correlation, SARIF file ingestion via CLI..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection. Checkmarx ASPM differentiates with Application risk scoring and ranking, Multi-tool data aggregation and correlation, SARIF file ingestion via CLI.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Checkmarx ASPM is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform integrates with Azure DevOps. Checkmarx ASPM integrates with IDE, Cloud tools, Ticketing systems. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Checkmarx ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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