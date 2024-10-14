Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Invicti ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Invicti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise across multiple scanning tools will see immediate ROI from Invicti ASPM's deduplication engine and hierarchical risk profiling. The platform integrates with 110+ tools including Jira, ServiceNow, and CI/CD pipelines, collapsing duplicate findings into actionable remediation workflows while its developer-level security scoring and personalized training address NIST PR.AT awareness gaps that point tools alone don't close. Skip this if your organization runs a single AST tool or lacks the maturity to operationalize role-based triage workflows; Invicti assumes you're already drowning in scan output, not just getting started.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt, deduplication, triage & remediation
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Invicti ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Invicti ASPM: ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt, deduplication, triage & remediation. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Vulnerability deduplication and normalization across AST tools, Hierarchical project organization with automated risk profiling, SBOM locator for component vulnerability search..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection. Invicti ASPM differentiates with Vulnerability deduplication and normalization across AST tools, Hierarchical project organization with automated risk profiling, SBOM locator for component vulnerability search.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Invicti ASPM is developed by Invicti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform integrates with Azure DevOps. Invicti ASPM integrates with Jira, Slack, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Zapier and 15 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Invicti ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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