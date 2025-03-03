Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro AI SAST is a commercial application security posture management tool by Apiiro. Checkmarx ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in application risk backlogs will see the clearest ROI from Apiiro AI SAST because its Risk Graph connects code findings to runtime behavior, letting you ignore the noise and fix what actually matters. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and GV.SC across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles inventory, risk prioritization, and supply chain visibility without bolting on three separate tools. Skip this if your developers won't tolerate pull request friction or if you need deep integration with homegrown CI/CD systems; Apiiro's guardrails assume modern DevOps workflows.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in AppSec tool sprawl will find real value in Checkmarx ASPM's ability to aggregate and rank application risk across your entire portfolio rather than managing alerts in isolation. The platform's SARIF ingestion and code-to-cloud visibility directly strengthen ID.AM and ID.RA functions under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you the asset inventory and risk visibility you actually need to make prioritization decisions. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than ten applications or lacks the AppSec tooling maturity to feed it quality data; Checkmarx ASPM amplifies signal only when you already have signal to amplify.
ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation
ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro AI SAST vs Checkmarx ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Apiiro AI SAST: ASPM platform with AI SAST for app visibility, risk prioritization & remediation. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection..
Checkmarx ASPM: ASPM platform for aggregating AppSec data and prioritizing application risks. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Application risk scoring and ranking, Multi-tool data aggregation and correlation, SARIF file ingestion via CLI..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro AI SAST differentiates with Application and software supply chain inventory, Extended software bill of materials (XBOM), Material code change detection. Checkmarx ASPM differentiates with Application risk scoring and ranking, Multi-tool data aggregation and correlation, SARIF file ingestion via CLI.
Apiiro AI SAST is developed by Apiiro. Checkmarx ASPM is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro AI SAST integrates with SAST tools, SCA tools, CSPM tools, Runtime API security tools, Bug bounty programs and 3 more. Checkmarx ASPM integrates with IDE, Cloud tools, Ticketing systems. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Apiiro AI SAST and Checkmarx ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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