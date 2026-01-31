Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Ceeyu. Censys Internet Intelligence Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to find rogue cloud instances, forgotten domains, and shadow IT before attackers do should start with Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring; it automates the tedious work of external asset discovery that most teams do manually or skip entirely. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, meaning you'll actually close the visibility gap that precedes every breach, not just monitor what you already know exists. Skip this if your organization has mature threat intelligence operations and systematic cloud governance; Ceeyu solves the "we don't know what we don't know" problem, not the "we need advanced correlation" problem.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform
Security teams managing sprawling cloud infrastructure and SaaS footprints should start with Censys Internet Intelligence Platform for external asset discovery that doesn't require you to manually maintain an inventory list. The platform continuously maps internet-exposed assets across your shadow IT and identifies adversary infrastructure targeting your supply chain, covering both ID.AM asset management and DE.CM continuous monitoring in NIST CSF 2.0. This is a poor fit if your priority is incident response automation or internal vulnerability correlation; Censys excels at breadth of visibility, not depth of remediation workflows.
Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring vs Censys Internet Intelligence Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring: Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface. built by Ceeyu. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Automatic digital asset discovery, Continuous digital footprint scanning, Subdomain enumeration..
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis. built by Censys. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time internet asset mapping and discovery, Historical infrastructure trend analysis, Internet-exposed asset inventory..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox