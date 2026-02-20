Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Ceeyu. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to find rogue cloud instances, forgotten domains, and shadow IT before attackers do should start with Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring; it automates the tedious work of external asset discovery that most teams do manually or skip entirely. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, meaning you'll actually close the visibility gap that precedes every breach, not just monitor what you already know exists. Skip this if your organization has mature threat intelligence operations and systematic cloud governance; Ceeyu solves the "we don't know what we don't know" problem, not the "we need advanced correlation" problem.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring: Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface. built by Ceeyu. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Automatic digital asset discovery, Continuous digital footprint scanning, Subdomain enumeration..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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