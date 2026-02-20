Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring: Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface. built by Ceeyu. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Automatic digital asset discovery, Continuous digital footprint scanning, Subdomain enumeration..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.