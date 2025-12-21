Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..

Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring: Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface. built by Ceeyu. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Automatic digital asset discovery, Continuous digital footprint scanning, Subdomain enumeration..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.