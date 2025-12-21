Anomali Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Anomali. Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Ceeyu. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown external assets will find immediate value in Anomali Attack Surface Management's discovery engine, which maps your entire digital footprint across domains, cloud, SaaS, and hardware without requiring agent deployment. The platform's continuous monitoring paired with risk-based prioritization means you stop chasing every vulnerability and focus on what actually exposes you to attack; its integration with Anomali Match Cloud threat intelligence directly connects your surface to known adversary tactics. This tool assumes you have the resources to act on what it finds, so lean security ops teams relying on a small contractor to handle external risk should look elsewhere.
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to find rogue cloud instances, forgotten domains, and shadow IT before attackers do should start with Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring; it automates the tedious work of external asset discovery that most teams do manually or skip entirely. The tool maps directly to NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, meaning you'll actually close the visibility gap that precedes every breach, not just monitor what you already know exists. Skip this if your organization has mature threat intelligence operations and systematic cloud governance; Ceeyu solves the "we don't know what we don't know" problem, not the "we need advanced correlation" problem.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Attack Surface Management vs Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring for your external attack surface management needs.
Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..
Ceeyu Digital Footprint Monitoring: Automated digital asset discovery and monitoring for external attack surface. built by Ceeyu. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Automatic digital asset discovery, Continuous digital footprint scanning, Subdomain enumeration..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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