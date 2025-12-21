Anomali Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Anomali. Censys Internet Intelligence Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Anomali Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown external assets will find immediate value in Anomali Attack Surface Management's discovery engine, which maps your entire digital footprint across domains, cloud, SaaS, and hardware without requiring agent deployment. The platform's continuous monitoring paired with risk-based prioritization means you stop chasing every vulnerability and focus on what actually exposes you to attack; its integration with Anomali Match Cloud threat intelligence directly connects your surface to known adversary tactics. This tool assumes you have the resources to act on what it finds, so lean security ops teams relying on a small contractor to handle external risk should look elsewhere.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform
Security teams managing sprawling cloud infrastructure and SaaS footprints should start with Censys Internet Intelligence Platform for external asset discovery that doesn't require you to manually maintain an inventory list. The platform continuously maps internet-exposed assets across your shadow IT and identifies adversary infrastructure targeting your supply chain, covering both ID.AM asset management and DE.CM continuous monitoring in NIST CSF 2.0. This is a poor fit if your priority is incident response automation or internal vulnerability correlation; Censys excels at breadth of visibility, not depth of remediation workflows.
External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis
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Common questions about comparing Anomali Attack Surface Management vs Censys Internet Intelligence Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis. built by Censys. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time internet asset mapping and discovery, Historical infrastructure trend analysis, Internet-exposed asset inventory..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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