Anomali Attack Surface Management: External attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vuln mgmt. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External-facing asset discovery and inventory, Shadow IT detection, Continuous monitoring with on-demand and scheduled scans..

Censys Internet Intelligence Platform: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis. built by Censys. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time internet asset mapping and discovery, Historical infrastructure trend analysis, Internet-exposed asset inventory..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.