CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by CDNetworks. Check Point CloudGuard WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Check Point Software Technologies.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending APIs and web applications against volumetric attacks should pick CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 for its 20+ Tbps DDoS capacity backed by 40+ global scrubbing centers, a scale most WAAP competitors cannot match. The 24/7 SOC staffed by 100+ security analysts and AI-powered rule generation handle both the detection and response work your team shouldn't own in-house. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability management or patch orchestration; CDNetworks concentrates on perimeter defense, not remediation workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web apps should start with Check Point CloudGuard WAF; its machine learning detection catches zero-days without the tuning fatigue that plagues most WAFs, and the minimal false positive generation means your team actually responds to alerts instead of drowning in noise. The platform scores across PR.PS and PR.IR in NIST CSF 2.0, reflecting solid architecture resilience and threat detection depth. Skip this if you need a lightweight, fully managed SaaS WAF with no operational overhead; CloudGuard's hybrid deployment and rule customization demand hands-on security staff to extract real value.
Cloud-based WAAP platform with DDoS mitigation, WAF, bot protection, and API sec
WAF protecting web apps and APIs using ML and contextual AI
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Common questions about comparing CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 vs Check Point CloudGuard WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0: Cloud-based WAAP platform with DDoS mitigation, WAF, bot protection, and API sec. built by CDNetworks. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include DDoS protection with 40+ global scrubbing centers and 20+ Tbps capacity, Web Application Firewall for OWASP top 10 protection, Bot mitigation and management..
Check Point CloudGuard WAF: WAF protecting web apps and APIs using ML and contextual AI. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include HTTP/HTTPS traffic monitoring and inspection, Machine learning and contextual AI-based threat detection, API discovery and protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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