A10 Networks ThreatX is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by A10 Networks. CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by CDNetworks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications against both sophisticated attackers and automated threats should pick ThreatX for its behavioral analytics engine, which catches anomalies that signature-based WAFs routinely miss. The platform's entity and transaction-based tracking, combined with cross-vector correlation, means you're not managing isolated alerts but actually correlating bot attacks with DDoS and API abuse into a single narrative. Skip this if you need a lightweight WAF for simple rule enforcement or if your team lacks the SOC capacity to act on continuous monitoring; ThreatX assumes you want depth over simplicity, and it delivers accordingly.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams defending APIs and web applications against volumetric attacks should pick CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 for its 20+ Tbps DDoS capacity backed by 40+ global scrubbing centers, a scale most WAAP competitors cannot match. The 24/7 SOC staffed by 100+ security analysts and AI-powered rule generation handle both the detection and response work your team shouldn't own in-house. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability management or patch orchestration; CDNetworks concentrates on perimeter defense, not remediation workflows.
Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security
Cloud-based WAAP platform with DDoS mitigation, WAF, bot protection, and API sec
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Common questions about comparing A10 Networks ThreatX vs CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0 for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..
CDNetworks Cloud Security 2.0: Cloud-based WAAP platform with DDoS mitigation, WAF, bot protection, and API sec. built by CDNetworks. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include DDoS protection with 40+ global scrubbing centers and 20+ Tbps capacity, Web Application Firewall for OWASP top 10 protection, Bot mitigation and management..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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