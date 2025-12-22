CBRX AI Red Teaming is a commercial ai red teaming tool by CBRX. CBRX AI Security is a commercial ai red teaming tool by CBRX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai red teaming fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying LLM applications into production need CBRX AI Red Teaming because it tests the attack surfaces that standard application security misses: prompt injection, RAG poisoning, and agentic tool abuse that blow past your existing pen testers' skillset. The service covers ID.RA and PR.PS rigorously, meaning you get both the risk discovery and supply chain assessment that governance teams actually require before shipping AI systems. Skip this if your organization hasn't shipped an LLM to production yet or if you're looking for automated, continuous red teaming rather than a point-in-time engagement.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language models need CBRX AI Security primarily because it covers EU regulatory requirements that most red teaming vendors ignore entirely. GDPR, NIS2, and EU AI Act compliance support is built into their assessments and governance frameworks, not bolted on afterward; this matters if your organization faces these mandates. The team is small (four people), so expect hands-on consulting engagement rather than platform self-service, and you'll need internal security ops ready to act on findings quickly. Skip this if you need a vendor who can cover both AI red teaming and broader cloud security infrastructure in a single contract.
Offensive security testing service for LLM applications and AI systems
European AI security agency offering consulting, red teaming & governance services
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Common questions about comparing CBRX AI Red Teaming vs CBRX AI Security for your ai red teaming needs.
CBRX AI Red Teaming: Offensive security testing service for LLM applications and AI systems. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreaking testing, Data exfiltration and privacy failure assessment, Agentic systems and tool usage security testing..
CBRX AI Security: European AI security agency offering consulting, red teaming & governance services. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include AI Adoption Assessments, AI Red Teaming for LLM applications and agents, AI Security and Governance Consulting..
Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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