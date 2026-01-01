CatchProbe ActiveGuard

Security teams managing on-premises Active Directory environments need CatchProbe ActiveGuard specifically for the speed of catching compromised credentials before attackers use them; most password managers check breached databases monthly or on-demand, but this tool monitors continuously against leaked credential feeds. The real-time alert model and native AD integration mean your admins find exposed passwords within hours, not during the next audit cycle. Skip this if your organization is cloud-first without significant AD footprint or if you need password vaulting and rotation beyond monitoring; ActiveGuard is a detection layer, not a secrets management replacement.