CatchProbe ActiveGuard is a commercial password management tool by CatchProbe. CredStash is a free password management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing on-premises Active Directory environments need CatchProbe ActiveGuard specifically for the speed of catching compromised credentials before attackers use them; most password managers check breached databases monthly or on-demand, but this tool monitors continuously against leaked credential feeds. The real-time alert model and native AD integration mean your admins find exposed passwords within hours, not during the next audit cycle. Skip this if your organization is cloud-first without significant AD footprint or if you need password vaulting and rotation beyond monitoring; ActiveGuard is a detection layer, not a secrets management replacement.
Active Directory password monitoring against leaked credential databases
CredStash is a credential management tool that securely stores and retrieves sensitive information using AWS KMS encryption.
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Common questions about comparing CatchProbe ActiveGuard vs CredStash for your password management needs.
CatchProbe ActiveGuard: Active Directory password monitoring against leaked credential databases. built by CatchProbe. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Active Directory integration, Automated password checking against leaked credential databases, Real-time alerts for compromised passwords..
CredStash: CredStash is a credential management tool that securely stores and retrieves sensitive information using AWS KMS encryption..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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