1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..

CredStash: CredStash is a credential management tool that securely stores and retrieves sensitive information using AWS KMS encryption..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.