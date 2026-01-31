1Password Enterprise Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. CredStash is a free password management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential sprawl will see immediate ROI from 1Password Enterprise; its granular vault controls and automated provisioning actually enforce least-privilege access instead of just suggesting it. The tool covers PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, and its activity logging with SIEM integration gives you the continuous monitoring piece that most password managers skip entirely. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication as your primary auth layer; 1Password is built around password management with 2FA bolted on, not the reverse.
Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features
CredStash is a credential management tool that securely stores and retrieves sensitive information using AWS KMS encryption.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager vs CredStash for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..
CredStash: CredStash is a credential management tool that securely stores and retrieves sensitive information using AWS KMS encryption..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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