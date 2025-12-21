Calypso AI Inference Platform: Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring. built by CalypsoAI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Model-agnostic support for any LLM, Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability testing, Real-time adaptive protection at inference..

CBRX AI Red Teaming: Offensive security testing service for LLM applications and AI systems. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include Prompt injection and jailbreaking testing, Data exfiltration and privacy failure assessment, Agentic systems and tool usage security testing..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.