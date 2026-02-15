Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Calypso AI Inference Platform is a commercial llm guardrails tool by CalypsoAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language models need inference-layer defense before attackers find prompt injection vulnerabilities in production, and Calypso AI Inference Platform is built specifically for that job with agentic red-teaming that automatically discovers LLM weaknesses before users do. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow,continuous monitoring of AI interactions plus real-time adaptive blocking,and runs hybrid (on-premises or SaaS) so you're not forced into cloud-only deployment. Skip this if you're still in the planning phase or running only small, non-customer-facing AI pilots; Calypso assumes you have models in active use and the security ops bandwidth to act on findings.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs Calypso AI Inference Platform for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
Calypso AI Inference Platform: Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring. built by CalypsoAI. Core capabilities include Model-agnostic support for any LLM, Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability testing, Real-time adaptive protection at inference..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Gateway differentiates with Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms. Calypso AI Inference Platform differentiates with Model-agnostic support for any LLM, Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability testing, Real-time adaptive protection at inference.
AI Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. Calypso AI Inference Platform is developed by CalypsoAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Gateway and Calypso AI Inference Platform serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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