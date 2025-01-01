Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. Calypso AI Inference Platform is a commercial llm guardrails tool by CalypsoAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language models need inference-layer defense before attackers find prompt injection vulnerabilities in production, and Calypso AI Inference Platform is built specifically for that job with agentic red-teaming that automatically discovers LLM weaknesses before users do. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow,continuous monitoring of AI interactions plus real-time adaptive blocking,and runs hybrid (on-premises or SaaS) so you're not forced into cloud-only deployment. Skip this if you're still in the planning phase or running only small, non-customer-facing AI pilots; Calypso assumes you have models in active use and the security ops bandwidth to act on findings.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs Calypso AI Inference Platform for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
Calypso AI Inference Platform: Platform securing AI models at inference with red-teaming, defense & monitoring. built by CalypsoAI. Core capabilities include Model-agnostic support for any LLM, Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability testing, Real-time adaptive protection at inference..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. Calypso AI Inference Platform differentiates with Model-agnostic support for any LLM, Agentic red-teaming for vulnerability testing, Real-time adaptive protection at inference.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Calypso AI Inference Platform is developed by CalypsoAI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ integrates with OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Mistral AI, Groq and 5 more. Calypso AI Inference Platform integrates with SIEM, SOAR. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Security Gateway™ and Calypso AI Inference Platform serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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