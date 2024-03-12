Buildah: Buildah is a command-line tool for building and managing container images in OCI and Docker formats without requiring a running daemon..

CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds: Hardened OS providing trusted execution environment for VMs in clouds. built by CYSEC. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) for containers in virtualized cloud infrastructure, Persistent storage encryption within virtual machines, Isolation of encryption keys from cloud service provider (CSP) administrators..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.