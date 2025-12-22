Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

Buildah: Buildah is a command-line tool for building and managing container images in OCI and Docker formats without requiring a running daemon..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.