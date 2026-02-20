AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security: AI-powered Kubernetes & container security with eBPF runtime monitoring. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include eBPF-based continuous runtime security monitoring, Container image scanning and drift prevention, Automated threat response (process kill, container isolation, firewall rules)..

Buildah: Buildah is a command-line tool for building and managing container images in OCI and Docker formats without requiring a running daemon..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.