Buildah: Buildah is a command-line tool for building and managing container images in OCI and Docker formats without requiring a running daemon..

CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05: A Docker MultiStage build implementation that integrates CVE scanning into Alpine Linux container builds using Docker 17.05's build-time vulnerability assessment capabilities..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.