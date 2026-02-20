Avatao Security Training: Security training platform for developers and staff covering secure coding and phishing. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Phishing awareness training modules for non-technical employees, Compliance-mapped secure coding training for developers, Hands-on practical coding challenges..

SafeStack Designing Secure Microservice Architectures: Training course on designing secure microservice architectures. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include Microservice architecture security training, Authentication techniques for microservices, Authorization implementation guidance..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.