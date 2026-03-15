Bold Endpoint Security: AI-based on-device endpoint agent for DLP, insider threat, and AI security. built by Bold Security. Core capabilities include On-device AI security agent running locally on endpoints, Real-time insider threat detection and monitoring, Sensitive data leakage prevention with user coaching, warnings, or blocking..

CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint: AI-driven endpoint security platform with autonomous case management. built by CyCraft Technology. headquartered in Taiwan. Core capabilities include Endpoint threat monitoring and Active Directory privileged account activity monitoring, Real-time detection of hacker attack techniques, Autonomous case management with event-oriented analysis..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.