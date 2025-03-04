AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. Bold Endpoint Security is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Bold Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
Security teams drowning in insider threat false positives will find Bold Endpoint Security's on-device AI agent actually useful because it learns your data sensitivity and user baselines before alerting, cutting noise that makes traditional DLP unmanageable. Zero post-deployment tuning is genuine here,the agent starts understanding your environment immediately through real-time data flow mapping, which means you skip the six-month tuning cycle most EDR vendors won't admit to. Skip this if you need centralized policy control or already have a mature UEBA platform; Bold prioritizes individual endpoint autonomy over org-wide enforcement gates.
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
AI-based on-device endpoint agent for DLP, insider threat, and AI security.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab EDR vs Bold Endpoint Security for your endpoint detection and response needs.
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
Bold Endpoint Security: AI-based on-device endpoint agent for DLP, insider threat, and AI security. built by Bold Security. Core capabilities include On-device AI security agent running locally on endpoints, Real-time insider threat detection and monitoring, Sensitive data leakage prevention with user coaching, warnings, or blocking..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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