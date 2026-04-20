1stProtect.ai is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by 1stProtect.ai. Bold Endpoint Security is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Bold Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Security teams drowning in insider threat false positives will find Bold Endpoint Security's on-device AI agent actually useful because it learns your data sensitivity and user baselines before alerting, cutting noise that makes traditional DLP unmanageable. Zero post-deployment tuning is genuine here,the agent starts understanding your environment immediately through real-time data flow mapping, which means you skip the six-month tuning cycle most EDR vendors won't admit to. Skip this if you need centralized policy control or already have a mature UEBA platform; Bold prioritizes individual endpoint autonomy over org-wide enforcement gates.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
AI-based on-device endpoint agent for DLP, insider threat, and AI security.
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs Bold Endpoint Security for your endpoint detection and response needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
Bold Endpoint Security: AI-based on-device endpoint agent for DLP, insider threat, and AI security. built by Bold Security. Core capabilities include On-device AI security agent running locally on endpoints, Real-time insider threat detection and monitoring, Sensitive data leakage prevention with user coaching, warnings, or blocking..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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