BluSapphire OneAgent™ is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by CyCraft Technology. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs wanting prevention that actually stops attacks before execution will see immediate value in BluSapphire OneAgent™, particularly teams running mixed Windows and Linux environments with minimal security staff. The sub-20ms pre-execution blocking and 100KB memory footprint mean you get zero-day defense without the overhead that forces you to choose between protection and performance. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics and recovery workflows; OneAgent prioritizes threat prevention over the incident analysis capabilities that larger enterprises often depend on.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in alert volume will see the difference in CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint's 3-minute ticket opening and autonomous case management; the AI-driven incident summarization cuts investigation time by removing the manual triage work that kills your MTTI. The vendor's focus on AD privilege monitoring and attack path visualization gives you the root cause without the noise most EDR platforms generate. Skip this if your team needs integrated SOAR orchestration or recovery automation; XCockpit prioritizes detection and analysis over response execution.
Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware
AI-driven endpoint security platform with autonomous case management
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Common questions about comparing BluSapphire OneAgent™ vs CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint for your endpoint detection and response needs.
BluSapphire OneAgent™: Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Pre-execution threat prevention in under 20ms, Cross-platform support for Windows, Linux, and containers, Single lightweight agent deployment..
CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint: AI-driven endpoint security platform with autonomous case management. built by CyCraft Technology. headquartered in Taiwan. Core capabilities include Endpoint threat monitoring and Active Directory privileged account activity monitoring, Real-time detection of hacker attack techniques, Autonomous case management with event-oriented analysis..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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