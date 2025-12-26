BluSapphire OneAgent™: Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Pre-execution threat prevention in under 20ms, Cross-platform support for Windows, Linux, and containers, Single lightweight agent deployment..

CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint: AI-driven endpoint security platform with autonomous case management. built by CyCraft Technology. headquartered in Taiwan. Core capabilities include Endpoint threat monitoring and Active Directory privileged account activity monitoring, Real-time detection of hacker attack techniques, Autonomous case management with event-oriented analysis..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.