BluSapphire OneAgent™: Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Pre-execution threat prevention in under 20ms, Cross-platform support for Windows, Linux, and containers, Single lightweight agent deployment..

Comodo EDR Security: EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and response capabilities. built by Comodo. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.