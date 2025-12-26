BluSapphire OneAgent™ is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Comodo EDR Security is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Comodo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs wanting prevention that actually stops attacks before execution will see immediate value in BluSapphire OneAgent™, particularly teams running mixed Windows and Linux environments with minimal security staff. The sub-20ms pre-execution blocking and 100KB memory footprint mean you get zero-day defense without the overhead that forces you to choose between protection and performance. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics and recovery workflows; OneAgent prioritizes threat prevention over the incident analysis capabilities that larger enterprises often depend on.
SMB and mid-market teams stretched thin on security staff should pick Comodo EDR Security for its forensics-first approach to incident investigation. The platform prioritizes RS.AN (Incident Analysis) capabilities, meaning when an alert fires, you get the investigative detail needed to actually understand what happened rather than chase false positives. The caveat: this tool leans harder on detection and forensics than on incident containment; if your team needs automated response and lateral movement blocking, you'll want supplemental tooling or a more response-heavy EDR platform.
Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware
EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and response capabilities
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Common questions about comparing BluSapphire OneAgent™ vs Comodo EDR Security for your endpoint detection and response needs.
BluSapphire OneAgent™: Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Pre-execution threat prevention in under 20ms, Cross-platform support for Windows, Linux, and containers, Single lightweight agent deployment..
Comodo EDR Security: EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and response capabilities. built by Comodo. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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