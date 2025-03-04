AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..

Comodo EDR Security: EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and response capabilities. built by Comodo. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.