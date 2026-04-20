1stProtect.ai is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by 1stProtect.ai. Comodo EDR Security is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Comodo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams stretched thin on security staff should pick Comodo EDR Security for its forensics-first approach to incident investigation. The platform prioritizes RS.AN (Incident Analysis) capabilities, meaning when an alert fires, you get the investigative detail needed to actually understand what happened rather than chase false positives. The caveat: this tool leans harder on detection and forensics than on incident containment; if your team needs automated response and lateral movement blocking, you'll want supplemental tooling or a more response-heavy EDR platform.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and response capabilities
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs Comodo EDR Security for your endpoint detection and response needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
Comodo EDR Security: EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and response capabilities. built by Comodo. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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