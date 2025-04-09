Black Kite Global Adaptive AI Assessment Framework (BK-GA³™): AI-native platform for third-party cyber risk mgmt & vendor assessment. built by Black Kite. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Vendor cyber risk assessments, Continuous vendor monitoring, Real-time high-risk event detection..

BLINDSPOT: Risk intelligence platform for supply chain cyber risk assessment & monitoring. built by PRODAFT. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Predictive threat intelligence through adversary movement analysis, Real-time infection detection, Supply chain risk monitoring for third-party and fourth-party vendors..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.