Abilene Advisors Supplier Shield Managed Services: Managed TPRM services providing expert support for vendor risk assessments. built by Supplier Shield. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include TPRM program assessment and analysis, Supplier inventory categorization and tiering, Business Impact Analysis (BIA) guidance..

BLINDSPOT: Risk intelligence platform for supply chain cyber risk assessment & monitoring. built by PRODAFT. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Predictive threat intelligence through adversary movement analysis, Real-time infection detection, Supply chain risk monitoring for third-party and fourth-party vendors..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.