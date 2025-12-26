Bitsight External Attack Surface Management: Discovers assets, analyzes risks, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across orgs. built by Bitsight. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and mapping, AI-enabled entity attribution using Graph of Internet Assets, Shadow IT detection..

ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.