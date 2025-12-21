Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai DNS Posture Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Akamai. ImmuniWeb® Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing DNS across multicloud and on-prem infrastructure should pick Akamai DNS Posture Management for its agentless discovery and drift detection, which catches configuration gaps that ticketing-only workflows miss. The side-scanning deployment model eliminates the agent sprawl problem you hit with endpoint-dependent tools, and CIS-compliant reporting lets you close audit findings without manual translation. Skip this if your DNS footprint is small or static; the tool's value compounds with environment complexity, not simplicity.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling attack surfaces across cloud, SaaS, and third-party integrations should prioritize ImmuniWeb® Discovery for its dark web monitoring and supplier risk visibility, capabilities most competitors either skip or bolt on as afterthoughts. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including asset discovery, continuous monitoring, and supply chain risk, which means it actually closes gaps in how you map external exposure rather than just flagging what you already know exists. Skip this if your organization needs deep cloud-native workload scanning or has zero tolerance for monitoring capabilities that lean detection over remediation; ImmuniWeb® Discovery is built for visibility-first teams, not for shops that demand integrated response automation.
DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai DNS Posture Management vs ImmuniWeb® Discovery for your external attack surface management needs.
Akamai DNS Posture Management: DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..
ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai DNS Posture Management differentiates with Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities. ImmuniWeb® Discovery differentiates with Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring.
Akamai DNS Posture Management is developed by Akamai. ImmuniWeb® Discovery is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai DNS Posture Management and ImmuniWeb® Discovery serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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