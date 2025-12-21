Akamai DNS Posture Management: DNS security posture management across multicloud and on-prem environments. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Unified visibility of DNS assets across multicloud and on-premises infrastructure, Automated DNS asset discovery and inventory management, Real-time detection of DNS misconfigurations and vulnerabilities..

ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.