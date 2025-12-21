Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers is a commercial container security tool by Bitdefender. CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05 is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers
Enterprise and mid-market teams running hybrid or multi-cloud Linux workloads need Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers because its kernel-agnostic agent actually detects container escapes and process hijacking across distributions without the detection gaps you get from distribution-specific tools. The platform maps attacks to MITRE ATT&CK Framework and delivers forensics that satisfy both DE.CM continuous monitoring and RS.AN incident analysis requirements. This is not the tool for teams whose primary concern is supply chain or image scanning; GravityZone focuses on runtime protection, leaving pre-deployment vulnerability assessment to other layers.
CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05
DevOps teams building lightweight container images will find real value here because Alpine's minimal footprint makes CVE scanning faster and more actionable than bloated base images. The MultiStage build integration catches vulnerabilities at compile time rather than runtime, cutting the feedback loop from hours to minutes. Skip this if your infrastructure runs Docker older than 17.05 or if you need runtime vulnerability detection alongside build-time scanning; this tool is strictly left-of-shift.
Container and Linux workload security for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
A Docker MultiStage build implementation that integrates CVE scanning into Alpine Linux container builds using Docker 17.05's build-time vulnerability assessment capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers vs CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05 for your container security needs.
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers: Container and Linux workload security for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention for containers and Linux, Anti-exploit technologies for memory and application protection, Behavioral monitoring and zero-day protection..
CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05: A Docker MultiStage build implementation that integrates CVE scanning into Alpine Linux container builds using Docker 17.05's build-time vulnerability assessment capabilities..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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