Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers: Container and Linux workload security for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention for containers and Linux, Anti-exploit technologies for memory and application protection, Behavioral monitoring and zero-day protection..

CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05: A Docker MultiStage build implementation that integrates CVE scanning into Alpine Linux container builds using Docker 17.05's build-time vulnerability assessment capabilities..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.