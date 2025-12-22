Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers: Container and Linux workload security for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention for containers and Linux, Anti-exploit technologies for memory and application protection, Behavioral monitoring and zero-day protection..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.