Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers is a commercial container security tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers
Enterprise and mid-market teams running hybrid or multi-cloud Linux workloads need Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers because its kernel-agnostic agent actually detects container escapes and process hijacking across distributions without the detection gaps you get from distribution-specific tools. The platform maps attacks to MITRE ATT&CK Framework and delivers forensics that satisfy both DE.CM continuous monitoring and RS.AN incident analysis requirements. This is not the tool for teams whose primary concern is supply chain or image scanning; GravityZone focuses on runtime protection, leaving pre-deployment vulnerability assessment to other layers.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
Container and Linux workload security for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers: Container and Linux workload security for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention for containers and Linux, Anti-exploit technologies for memory and application protection, Behavioral monitoring and zero-day protection..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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