AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security: AI-powered Kubernetes & container security with eBPF runtime monitoring. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include eBPF-based continuous runtime security monitoring, Container image scanning and drift prevention, Automated threat response (process kill, container isolation, firewall rules)..

Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers: Container and Linux workload security for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention for containers and Linux, Anti-exploit technologies for memory and application protection, Behavioral monitoring and zero-day protection..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.