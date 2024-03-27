Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Bearer CLI is a free static application security testing tool. Insider is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code fast will get the most from Bearer CLI because its data flow analysis catches subtle injection and authentication flaws that basic pattern matching misses, particularly in Python and JavaScript codebases. The tool is free and runs in CI/CD without licensing friction, which means you can actually enforce scanning on every commit rather than sampling. Skip this if you need rich policy customization or deep integration with your existing AppSec platform; Bearer CLI prioritizes speed and accuracy over configurability.
Development teams in fast-moving startups and mid-market companies should use Insider if they need SAST integrated directly into CI/CD without licensing friction. It scans six programming languages for OWASP Top 10 issues at zero cost, and the 550 GitHub stars signal real adoption among teams that value transparency and open-source tooling. Skip this if you need commercial support, a managed SaaS console, or detection capabilities beyond known vulnerability patterns; Insider is a CLI-first tool for developers who prefer running their own security scanning rather than outsourcing it to a vendor platform.
Bearer CLI is a static application security testing tool that scans source code across multiple programming languages to identify and prioritize OWASP Top 10 and CWE Top 25 security vulnerabilities through data flow analysis.
Insider is an open-source CLI tool that performs static source code analysis to detect OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities across multiple programming languages including Java, Kotlin, Swift, .NET, C#, and JavaScript.
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Common questions about comparing Bearer CLI vs Insider for your static application security testing needs.
Bearer CLI: Bearer CLI is a static application security testing tool that scans source code across multiple programming languages to identify and prioritize OWASP Top 10 and CWE Top 25 security vulnerabilities through data flow analysis..
Insider: Insider is an open-source CLI tool that performs static source code analysis to detect OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities across multiple programming languages including Java, Kotlin, Swift, .NET, C#, and JavaScript..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bearer CLI is open-source with 2,595 GitHub stars. Insider is open-source with 550 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bearer CLI and Insider serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis, OWASP, Sast. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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