Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Insider is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
Development teams in fast-moving startups and mid-market companies should use Insider if they need SAST integrated directly into CI/CD without licensing friction. It scans six programming languages for OWASP Top 10 issues at zero cost, and the 550 GitHub stars signal real adoption among teams that value transparency and open-source tooling. Skip this if you need commercial support, a managed SaaS console, or detection capabilities beyond known vulnerability patterns; Insider is a CLI-first tool for developers who prefer running their own security scanning rather than outsourcing it to a vendor platform.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
Insider is an open-source CLI tool that performs static source code analysis to detect OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities across multiple programming languages including Java, Kotlin, Swift, .NET, C#, and JavaScript.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs Insider for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
Insider: Insider is an open-source CLI tool that performs static source code analysis to detect OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities across multiple programming languages including Java, Kotlin, Swift, .NET, C#, and JavaScript..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido AI Code Review is developed by Aikido Security. Insider is open-source with 550 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido AI Code Review and Insider serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Aikido AI Code Review is Commercial while Insider is Free, Insider is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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