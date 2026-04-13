Bearer CLI

Development teams shipping code fast will get the most from Bearer CLI because its data flow analysis catches subtle injection and authentication flaws that basic pattern matching misses, particularly in Python and JavaScript codebases. The tool is free and runs in CI/CD without licensing friction, which means you can actually enforce scanning on every commit rather than sampling. Skip this if you need rich policy customization or deep integration with your existing AppSec platform; Bearer CLI prioritizes speed and accuracy over configurability.