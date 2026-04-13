Insider

Development teams in fast-moving startups and mid-market companies should use Insider if they need SAST integrated directly into CI/CD without licensing friction. It scans six programming languages for OWASP Top 10 issues at zero cost, and the 550 GitHub stars signal real adoption among teams that value transparency and open-source tooling. Skip this if you need commercial support, a managed SaaS console, or detection capabilities beyond known vulnerability patterns; Insider is a CLI-first tool for developers who prefer running their own security scanning rather than outsourcing it to a vendor platform.