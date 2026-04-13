Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Adronite is a commercial static application security testing tool by Adronite. Insider is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams in fast-moving startups and mid-market companies should use Insider if they need SAST integrated directly into CI/CD without licensing friction. It scans six programming languages for OWASP Top 10 issues at zero cost, and the 550 GitHub stars signal real adoption among teams that value transparency and open-source tooling. Skip this if you need commercial support, a managed SaaS console, or detection capabilities beyond known vulnerability patterns; Insider is a CLI-first tool for developers who prefer running their own security scanning rather than outsourcing it to a vendor platform.
AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis.
Insider is an open-source CLI tool that performs static source code analysis to detect OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities across multiple programming languages including Java, Kotlin, Swift, .NET, C#, and JavaScript.
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Common questions about comparing Adronite vs Insider for your static application security testing needs.
Adronite: AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis. built by Adronite. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization..
Insider: Insider is an open-source CLI tool that performs static source code analysis to detect OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities across multiple programming languages including Java, Kotlin, Swift, .NET, C#, and JavaScript..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adronite is developed by Adronite. Insider is open-source with 550 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adronite and Insider serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis, Sast. Key differences: Adronite is Commercial while Insider is Free, Insider is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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