Bane is a free container security tool. CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05 is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Docker environments who need AppArmor policies without writing them from scratch will find Bane eliminates the manual policy creation bottleneck through automated profile generation and native Docker integration. The free pricing and 1,224 GitHub stars indicate solid adoption among practitioners who value simplicity over the policy fine-tuning that commercial tools offer. Skip this if your containers run on Kubernetes or you need cross-platform enforcement beyond AppArmor; Bane is purpose-built for Docker and Linux systems only.
CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05
DevOps teams building lightweight container images will find real value here because Alpine's minimal footprint makes CVE scanning faster and more actionable than bloated base images. The MultiStage build integration catches vulnerabilities at compile time rather than runtime, cutting the feedback loop from hours to minutes. Skip this if your infrastructure runs Docker older than 17.05 or if you need runtime vulnerability detection alongside build-time scanning; this tool is strictly left-of-shift.
Bane is an automated AppArmor profile generator for Docker containers that simplifies the creation of security policies with file globbing support and Docker integration.
A Docker MultiStage build implementation that integrates CVE scanning into Alpine Linux container builds using Docker 17.05's build-time vulnerability assessment capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Bane vs CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05 for your container security needs.
Bane: Bane is an automated AppArmor profile generator for Docker containers that simplifies the creation of security policies with file globbing support and Docker integration..
CVE Scanning of Alpine base images using Multi Stage builds in Docker 17.05: A Docker MultiStage build implementation that integrates CVE scanning into Alpine Linux container builds using Docker 17.05's build-time vulnerability assessment capabilities..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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