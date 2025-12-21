Anchore Enforce is a commercial container security tool by Anchore. Bane is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams operating Kubernetes environments need Anchore Enforce for its policy-as-code enforcement model, which closes the gap between vulnerability scanning and actual compliance gates in the pipeline. Pre-built policy packs for FedRAMP, NIST, and DISA compliance plus runtime monitoring of live clusters means you're covering both ID.AM (asset inventory) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) without bolting on separate tools. Skip this if your organization lacks the infrastructure-as-code discipline to maintain JSON policies or if you need vulnerability remediation guidance; Anchore Enforce is strict enforcement, not hand-holding.
Teams managing Docker environments who need AppArmor policies without writing them from scratch will find Bane eliminates the manual policy creation bottleneck through automated profile generation and native Docker integration. The free pricing and 1,224 GitHub stars indicate solid adoption among practitioners who value simplicity over the policy fine-tuning that commercial tools offer. Skip this if your containers run on Kubernetes or you need cross-platform enforcement beyond AppArmor; Bane is purpose-built for Docker and Linux systems only.
Policy enforcement & compliance mgmt for container security across SDLC
Bane is an automated AppArmor profile generator for Docker containers that simplifies the creation of security policies with file globbing support and Docker integration.
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Common questions about comparing Anchore Enforce vs Bane for your container security needs.
Anchore Enforce: Policy enforcement & compliance mgmt for container security across SDLC. built by Anchore. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Pre-built policy packs for FedRAMP, NIST, DISA, and Docker CIS compliance, Runtime monitoring of Kubernetes clusters and namespaces, License management with copyleft detection..
Bane: Bane is an automated AppArmor profile generator for Docker containers that simplifies the creation of security policies with file globbing support and Docker integration..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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