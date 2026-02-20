AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security: AI-powered Kubernetes & container security with eBPF runtime monitoring. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include eBPF-based continuous runtime security monitoring, Container image scanning and drift prevention, Automated threat response (process kill, container isolation, firewall rules)..

Bane: Bane is an automated AppArmor profile generator for Docker containers that simplifies the creation of security policies with file globbing support and Docker integration..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.