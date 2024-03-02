Bane is a free container security tool. Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers is a commercial container security tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Docker environments who need AppArmor policies without writing them from scratch will find Bane eliminates the manual policy creation bottleneck through automated profile generation and native Docker integration. The free pricing and 1,224 GitHub stars indicate solid adoption among practitioners who value simplicity over the policy fine-tuning that commercial tools offer. Skip this if your containers run on Kubernetes or you need cross-platform enforcement beyond AppArmor; Bane is purpose-built for Docker and Linux systems only.
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers
Enterprise and mid-market teams running hybrid or multi-cloud Linux workloads need Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers because its kernel-agnostic agent actually detects container escapes and process hijacking across distributions without the detection gaps you get from distribution-specific tools. The platform maps attacks to MITRE ATT&CK Framework and delivers forensics that satisfy both DE.CM continuous monitoring and RS.AN incident analysis requirements. This is not the tool for teams whose primary concern is supply chain or image scanning; GravityZone focuses on runtime protection, leaving pre-deployment vulnerability assessment to other layers.
Bane is an automated AppArmor profile generator for Docker containers that simplifies the creation of security policies with file globbing support and Docker integration.
Container and Linux workload security for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing Bane vs Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers for your container security needs.
Bane: Bane is an automated AppArmor profile generator for Docker containers that simplifies the creation of security policies with file globbing support and Docker integration..
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Containers: Container and Linux workload security for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. built by Bitdefender. headquartered in Romania. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention for containers and Linux, Anti-exploit technologies for memory and application protection, Behavioral monitoring and zero-day protection..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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