Balbix Vulnerability Management: AI-powered vuln & exposure mgmt platform with risk prioritization & automation. built by Balbix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous real-time asset and attack surface visibility, AI-powered vulnerability risk prioritization, Detection of misconfigurations, failed controls, and EOL systems..

Bitsight Exposure Management: Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management with automatic digital footprint mapping, Shadow IT and third-party vendor risk discovery, Continuous monitoring of vendor ecosystems including fourth-party vendors..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.