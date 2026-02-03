Aisy Vulnerability Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Aisy. Bitsight Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Bitsight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise will find real value in Aisy Vulnerability Management's attacker-chain approach to prioritization; it ranks exposures by actual exploitability rather than CVSS scores, which cuts your remediation backlog from months to weeks. The platform maps your external attack surface and segments your infrastructure to show which vulnerabilities actually matter to your business risk profile, addressing gaps in traditional NIST ID.RA and ID.AM practices. Skip this if your organization lacks mature asset inventory or internal vulnerability data sources to feed the platform; Aisy amplifies signal but needs clean input data to work.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk will get immediate value from Bitsight Exposure Management because it actually maps your vendor ecosystem continuously instead of relying on annual questionnaires. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions across asset discovery, risk assessment, and supply chain oversight, with real-time alerts for compromised credentials and ransomware that hit in sub-minute timeframes. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 vendors or lacks dedicated resources to act on exposure findings; the tool surfaces problems faster than most teams can remediate them.
AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach
Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains
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Common questions about comparing Aisy Vulnerability Management vs Bitsight Exposure Management for your exposure management needs.
Aisy Vulnerability Management: AI-native vuln prioritization platform using attacker-driven approach. built by Aisy. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Attack chain-based vulnerability analysis, External asset mapping and reconnaissance, Threat model-driven prioritization..
Bitsight Exposure Management: Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management with automatic digital footprint mapping, Shadow IT and third-party vendor risk discovery, Continuous monitoring of vendor ecosystems including fourth-party vendors..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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